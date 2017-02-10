Loaded Fried Pickles

Ingredients:
Kosher Pickles
1 Cup Yellow Corn Meal
½ cup All Purpose Flour
Pulled Pork or Chicken
Shredded Colby Jack Cheese
BBQ Sauce
Bacon
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Pepper
1 teaspoon Garlic
Peanut Oil
Directions:
Mix 1 cup yellow corn meal and ½ cup all purpose flour together. Add the salt, pepper and garlic to the mixture. Put the pickles in the mixture and coat evenly. Fry the pickles in the oil at 350 degrees for about 4 minutes. Remove from oil and top with either pulled pork or chicken and then put the shredded cheese and bacon on top and put in oven at 350 degrees until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and apply bbq sauce to the top nd ranch if desired and enjoy.
