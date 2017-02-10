Birmingham Water Works backing off plan to end collection of sewer bill

The Birmingham Water Works Board has been collecting sewer fees for Jefferson County for fifty years, but the board voted to stop the practice last year.

"They are paying Bessemer 7.5 percent for collections, but they want Birmingham to accept 3 percent, which was a 1949 deal. This is 2017,” said BWWB member William Muhammad.

Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said splitting the water and sewer collections would lead to increases for ratepayers because of duplicate services. "They will be reading meters. We will be reading meters. We will be doing the same mailing out bills for the sewers. They will be mailing out billing for the water," said Petelos.

Jefferson County and the Birmingham Water Works Board will try to negotiate to see if they can come to some sort of a deal over how much the county will pay the board to continue to collect the sewer bills.

“So we are trying to get the same percent as Bessemer for collection. Set up an indigent fund and set up a roll back for water rates," said Muhammad.

Petelos said their main concern is finding a compromise that is good for the water and sewer ratepayers.

