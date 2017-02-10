Regions Superhero 5K to kick off Mercedes Marathon weekend

Although the Mercedes Marathon is Sunday in Birmingham, it brings people to the Magic City for an entire weekend of events.

The weekend kicks off with the Regions Superhero 5K, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Linn Park. For people new to running or for the Mercedes Marathon experience, Marathon Director Valerie McLean encourages them to take part in the 5K.

“You'd be amazed at the number of people who run the 5K every year that end up the next year coming back and doing the half marathon or marathon, because they realize they can do it,” McLean said. “And they see the excitement of it, and they see people of all shapes and sizes do this.”

McLean also encourages people to use the Superhero 5K as a way to raise funds for a particular cause or charity, without having to organize their own race or event. “Using this event, you can focus all your efforts on fundraising. You don’t have to worry about the logistics of it, and buying all the materials, and T-shirts and lining up the police, and all the things that go with it. It’s just all done for you. You can just show up and have a great time.”



Although organizers encourage registration and packet pick-up prior to Saturday, registration for the Regions Superhero 5K is still available from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Race Day registration fee is $40.



Find a full Mercedes Marathon Weekend schedule here: http://www.mercedesmarathon.com/schedule.php.

There will be some road closures this weekend while the races are run.

Click here for the Kids Marathon map.

Click here for the the Superhero 5K map.

Click here for the full and half marathon maps.



