Body found near vacant church in Anniston ID'd

A body found near a vacant church in Anniston has been identified.

The Calhoun County coroner's office says the remains are that of Dean Hazel from Anniston.

Anniston Police say Hazel's head was separated from his body.

An officer found the remains while patrolling off Parkwood Drive near the old Mars Hill Baptist Church.

An investigation into Hazel's death continues.

