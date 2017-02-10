Diesel fuel spilled in 18-wheeler accident in Tuscaloosa Co.

Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler that spilled diesel fuel in Tuscaloosa County.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Joe Mallisham Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Around 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department and Tuscaloosa County EMA responded to the scene. Alabama State Troopers also responded.

This is a breaking story, so stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.