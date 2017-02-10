Filet Mignon with Salted Caramel-Brandy Sauce

Ingredients:

4 6-ounce beef tenderloin filets

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

3 tablespoons salted butter, divided

3 tablespoons brandy

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Directions:

Sprinkle steaks evenly with salt and pepper. Heat canola oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks, and cook 3 minutes on first side; turn and add 1 tablespoon of the butter. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from the skillet and keep warm.

Add brandy to skillet, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the sugar; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves and caramelizes. Remove skillet from heat and whisk in cream until blended. Return to heat, bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute or until sauce is thickened. Pour sauce over steaks and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

