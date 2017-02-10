Mickey: Spring-like temperatures this weekend

Hey, it's a frigid morning out there. I had frost on my windshield, but it didn't take long to thaw it out. We saw temperatures in the low to mid-30s in the 4 a.m hour. With a change in wind direction to again come out of the south, that should bump our high temperatures into the low 60s by this afternoon.

Tonight should be milder with mostly clear skies with lows near 50 and a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday is expected to bring increasing cloud cover, but warmer air. Look for highs tomorrow near 70 degrees.

Sunday should bring overcast skies along with a slight chance of showers.

We did expect a workweek filled with scattered showers. Now it looks like most of that moisture will stay to our south.

Just a slight chance of showers appears to be headed our way by Wednesday.

