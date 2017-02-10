Vigil held for 17-year-old murdered in downtown Birmingham

Family and friends of a 17-year-old Wenonah High School student gunned down in downtown Birmingham came together Thursday to remember his life. It was a tearful and inspirational service that honored Isaiah Johnson's life as they encouraged all the young people there to stop the violence.



His Uncle, Dr. Carl Johnson Senior, who is also a Pastor lead the vigil. "Life is precious and no one has the right to take the life of another and for anyone to feed on that kind of behavior is inhumane," Dr. Johnson explained.



Loved ones lit candles, sang, and released balloons. Before they blew out the candles everyone walked in a circle of love pledging to love one another. Family members are still searching for answers on how this happened and why. His young cousin Arriyana McClain says he was not expecting him to leave. "He was not a person that would hurt you I don't know why somebody would do that to him," McClain explains.



As this family tries to move forward with only their memories of Isaiah they hope that something changes. "I know nothing can bring his life back I just pray that the nonsense will stop you know. We are trusting in the good Lord to get use through this," Dr. Johnson stated.



Johnson's funeral will be Saturday at 1 o'clock at Saint John Baptist Church.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.



