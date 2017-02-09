Tuscaloosa passes audit for disaster relief

The Whitelaws are a prime example of how disaster relief money is essential to helping a community rebuild after a gut-wrenching storm.

“We were devastated that the house was gone but it held some value to us because we just moved out. It was our first home but I was just glad they were ok,” Dequesha Whitelaw said.

She's talking about her husband and son who were trapped in their home when the tornado hit April 27, 2011, just three weeks after they moved in.

The roof was ripped off by the strong winds.

Thanks to disaster relief money, programs like Habitat for Humanity could assist areas like Alberta who were affected the most by the storm.

“My husband he was very excited about it. Habitat for Humanity built our house they actually let us choose our own lots. He was like, ‘let’s move back to the same lot we lived in,’” Whitelaw explained.

The city says since they received money from Housing and Urban Development.

The audit was done to ensure the money was being used where it was most impactful. That money is still being put to good use today.

“You know if you just look around the city of Tuscaloosa you can see a lot of those infrastructure projects still going on,” Savannah Howell said.

More than 30 projects, to be exact. Half of them are done but the city says there's still more to do.

“We're not finished yet we are still bringing projects to the table still bringing those tangible things that people are going to be able to see,” Howell said.

