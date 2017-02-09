Deputies searching for man accused of assaulting Aliceville's police chief in city court

Deputies in Pickens County are searching for the man who assaulted the Aliceville police chief in city court Thursday.

Pickens County Deputy David Abston says they've been looking for Bruce Edward Hughes, Jr. for hours. Hughes allegedly assaulted Tony Jones.

Deputies say he left in his car and wrecked it in the Benevola community then ran on foot in the woods.

Deputies had a dog team locate his tracks in Greene County. He was also spotted by people in Greene County on the road, according to the sheriff.

