Missing Talladega man found safe in Mississippi

The Talladega County Sheriff's office says a missing man has been found safe at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
Gerald Richard Johns, 63, was last seen in Childersburg on Feb. 3.
The sheriff's office says a person who saw media reports about Johns helped locate him.
Johns has a medical condition and did not have his daily medicine with him.
His family says he told them he planned to drive to Mississippi.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.