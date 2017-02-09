Missing Talladega man found safe in Mississippi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing Talladega man found safe in Mississippi

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Talladega County Sheriff's office says a missing man has been found safe at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Gerald Richard Johns, 63, was last seen in Childersburg on Feb. 3.

The sheriff's office says a person who saw media reports about Johns helped locate him.

Johns has a medical condition and did not have his daily medicine with him.

His family says he told them he planned to drive to Mississippi.

