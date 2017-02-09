JeffCo DA, twin judges speak to students about recent violence in city

Usually, Danny Carr is speaking to a jury in a courtroom.

But Thursday, his audience was a group of Wenonah High and Lawson State Students.

He was one of the speakers featured as part of a Black History Month Workshop presented by Lawson’s TRIO Student Support Services.

Carr started by addressing the 10 homicides the city has seen in the last eight days.

He said when folks ask him what the answer to the problem was, he often tells them it starts with the individual.

“It's not the mayor. It's not the police. It's not the programs. It starts with that individual,” he told the standing room only crowd.

While Carr addressed his recent appointment as Jefferson County DA, it was his personal testimony that hit the hardest.

When Carr’s brother was a senior in high school, he was killed when some men tried to steal his car

But instead of getting revenge on the perpetrators, Carr says he chose to rise above the situation and encouraged those listening to do the same.

“Fighting violence with violence is not the answer. What you should do is put yourself in a position that you can make a difference in your community and that way, you can honor that person's memory,” he said.

His messaged was supported by Judge Shanta Owens and Shera Grant. The twins are both district judges in Jefferson County.

The girls were raised by a single mother after their father died when they were very young. They grew up in Bessemer and Birmingham and said they hoped it encouraged students to see they came from the same community.

But Grant says even when looking the recent homicides, it was important to tell students to set a standard and expect others to follow it.

“And I really think if we think about some of the people we hang around and set standards in our life, some of this stuff could not have to happen,” she says.

Owens told the audience how hard it is to continuously see young people come into her courtroom, some she has to send to prison for a life term.

She stressed the importance of making good choices.

“Sometimes, even when you are young, you have to be mindful of the decisions you make when you're young. They’ll affect the rest of your life," she said.

