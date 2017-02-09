Car strikes bicyclist at UAB - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Car strikes bicyclist at UAB

Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A bicyclist was struck by a car on University Boulevard at UAB Thursday night.

UAB police are investigating. They did not release the condition of the bicyclist.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly