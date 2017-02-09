Bessemer PD holds crime prevention summit in spite of lower crime numbers

For 63 years, Elizabeth Long has lived in the city of Bessemer and loved it.

One reason: she understands her role in the community.

“I am a crime deterrent,” she said. “I will let them know that I see you and I will call the police."

She also tries to encourage her neighbors to do the same.

“See something -- say something,” was just one of the messages Bessemer police hoped to get across at their Crime Prevention Summit Thursday. It was held at the Bessemer Civic Center.

“We take things for granted. We take things in stride. We see things and we get an uneasy feeling but sometimes we don't act on it," said Bessemer Police Chief Nathaniel Rutledge. “What we needed people to do is act on what you see.”

The summit, held for residents and business owners in the city, also included speakers giving crime prevention tips and vendors sharing ideas about crime prevention equipment.

All of this, even though the city's overall crime rate is down, according to Rutledge.

“So we're excited about that. But we can't become complacent and satisfied because any person who suffers crime is a crime too many.”

Elizabeth Long says she is glad she attended.

“I always try to participate because I can always learn more ow to protect myself and my community,” she said.

Thursday was the department's first crime summit, but Chief Rutledge says it won't be the last. They're already planning one for the fall just before the holidays hit.

