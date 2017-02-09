Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jordan Dussett.

Jordan is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 4.2 GPA. He is a member of the school band and very active in his church. In addition to his activities, he is ranked in the top five percent of his class. He possesses a quiet strength, a determined resolve to do the right things, and always strives to do his best.

Jordan, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.