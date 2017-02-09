Security called in during BWWB meeting

It was a chaotic Birmingham Water Works Board meeting Thursday.

"Security, if you will. We are going to have an orderly meeting today," Sherry Lewis, BWWB Chairwoman, said.

Lewis asked security to remove those disrupting the meeting.

"Put me on TV. I'm 79 years old and I'm on my walker and Sherry Lewis put me out of the meeting." Marilyn Mosley said.

A community activist was also asked to leave.

"Because I got the courage to speak up. Yeah, they are going to jail. We got a lawsuit. They can't stop a lawsuit," Frank Matthews shouted as he was being escorted out.

Matthews is with the Voter Outcast League. He has filed a lawsuit against the board of a jump in water rates.

Board member William Muhammad agreed there have been problems with billing water customers.

"I think the water board has a responsibility to find who is responsible on the staff for this crisis and do the appropriate thing. In business, somebody's head has got to roll." Muhammad said.

The head of the Birmingham Water Works Board says yes, there has been problems and they are asking people for patience.

"If you normally pay a hundred dollars. Pay a hundred dollars a month and we are going to review these accounts and be sure these accounts are adjusted properly." Underwood said.

Earlier this week, the BWWB admitted there were problems with the online billing and mistakes by estimations from water readers.

Underwood expects most of those problems to be worked out by March.

