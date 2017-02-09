Customers blame drought for higher water bills; BWWB denies claim

Recent rains have helped out with the drought in central Alabama.

Jefferson County still remains under a Stage 2 Drought Watch.

"The lake levels are somewhere between 65 to 70 percent full which means if the rain continues like it is, Lake Purdy will be full and well have enough water through the summer." said Mac Underwood, BWWB General Manager.

Thursday, a large crowd of people turned out at a water board meeting to complain about a large jump in their water bills. Some irrate customers were removed for being disruptive to the meeting.

"For instance, if a bill was 70 dollars in October, now we are talking about 271 dollars in February for the same CC of water used," LeDarius Hilliard with the Jefferson County Millennial Democrats said.

Some water customers believe they were hit with surcharges during the drought for going over a certain amount of water use and this contributed to the increase.

Underwood says that is not true.

"During Stage 3, we could have charged a 200 percent surcharge. During Stage 4, we could have charged a 400 percent surcharge. However, during the drought situation, we purposely decided not to charge those surcharges." Underwood said.

Underwood says they could have charged a number of people surcharges but didn't.

The general manager says all of the drought restrictions may be dropped in about two week.

