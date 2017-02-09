Northport hires consultant to bring more businesses to the city

The city of Northport hired a consultant to bring more businesses to that area.

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron said the city is ready to do what it takes to bring more retail business to Northport for shoppers.

The city council hired r360 Consulting this week.

Northport is paying the Birmingham-based consulting firm $25,000 a year to get new businesses to set up shop in Tuscaloosa County's second largest city.

Getting big box stores would be great.

Aaron says there's nothing wrong with getting smaller stores where people would like to shop.

"We hope that things will start picking up within the next I would say month to four to six or eight weeks with some positive feedback," Mayor Aaron explained.

City leaders thought they could faster results by hiring the consultant rather than shopping the city themselves.

The consulting firm will collect and study data about the city's economy and use that information to attract and retain quality stores and restaurants.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.