Jill: Tracking breezy conditions and colder than normal air

A cold feeling day turns into a chilly night.

The positive will be the fact that the winds die down. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s overnight.

Clear skies will persist through Friday. Temperatures rebound nicely on Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Conditions will be great for viewing the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse at 6:43 p.m. when you’ll see a faint shadow on the moon.

This weekend looks warm with small chances for showers. Temperatures will be pushing the 70s both afternoons.

Conditions for runners in the Mercedes Marathon on Sunday morning look very mild and so you’ll want to dress light and drink plenty of fluids the night before.

If you are watching, dress for temperatures in the 60s and have rain gear in case a shower passes by.

The best chance of rain is on Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front passes by.

Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s return next week. I don’t see any major storm system impacting us at this point.

