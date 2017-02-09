Hueytown PD searching for runaway teen

Hoover City officials return a valuable antique rifle to its rightful owner after the firearm was dropped off during Hoover’s Hazardous Waste Day in April.More >>
Both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed while the Alabaster Fire Department responds to an overturned 18-wheeler.
It has become breezy this afternoon as drier air drops southward into our coverage area.
By mid-morning much of the rain had moved east of Alabama but chances linger for more showers at least through early afternoon.
Birmingham police have charged a father with murder in the death of his unborn baby.
