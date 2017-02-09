Hueytown PD searching for runaway teen

Hueytown police are searching for a teenager who reportedly ran away on Feb. 8.

Investigators say 16-year-old Nevaeh Stewart is possibly trying to get to New Orleans where her boyfriend and family live.

Police described her as 5'5" and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with dark blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Hueytown Police Department at (205)491-3523 or dial 911.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.