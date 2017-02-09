Spicy Sicilian Pizza - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Spicy Sicilian Pizza

Ingredients:

Chili oil
Pizza dough
Pizza sauce
Mozzarella cheese
Salami
Capicola Ham
Pepperoni
Provolone shredded
Parmesan cheese
Crushed red pepper flakes
Garnish with capers and green onions

Directions:

Brush the dough with the oil making sure to get the edges
Add the rest of ingredients in order except for the garnish
Bake in oven at 400 for 9-12 minutes until golden brown 
Cut, garnish and serve

