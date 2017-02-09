Spicy Sicilian Pizza

Ingredients:

Chili oil

Pizza dough

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Salami

Capicola Ham

Pepperoni

Provolone shredded

Parmesan cheese

Crushed red pepper flakes

Garnish with capers and green onions

Directions:

Brush the dough with the oil making sure to get the edges

Add the rest of ingredients in order except for the garnish

Bake in oven at 400 for 9-12 minutes until golden brown

Cut, garnish and serve

