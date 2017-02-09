Gadsden special needs students operate new library cafe

Gadsden's newest cafe opens on Valentine's Day inside the Gadsden Public Library. But that's not what makes it special.

The Beautiful Rainbow Cafe boasts of being Gadsden's only vegetarian restaurant, and the only one in town to serve French press coffee, but that's still not what makes it special.

The cafe is operated entirely by special needs students at Gadsden City High School. The students have special cognitive disabilities that could make employment hard to find when they finish school.

Student Sonya Null learned a lot of skills for that job before she joined Beautiful Rainbow.

"I've learned how to cook away from my body, I've learned how to do like, different kinds of desserts, learned how to make whole grain lasagna," she told WBRC.

The students even grow most of the produce, used in the vegetarian restaurant, from multiple year-round gardens located in several places.

"We grow seasonally, so we have winter vegetables in the garden now," says the school's special needs director, Chip Rowan. "The sweet potatoes that were part of the sweet potato soup came from the garden, the lettuce has come from the garden."

Not only are students and their teacher now more optimistic about their futures and their employment prospects, some even dream of opening their own restaurants.

"I'm planning on going to culinary school, so I can run my own restaurant," Null said

"I'll probably open me a restaurant, and do the same thing we do here. But it'll be a little bit different," says Matthew Ford, who tells us his restaurant will be known as "Matt's Cafe."

The restaurant already held two soft openings, where their food was met with resoundingly positive reviews. One day they served sweet potato soup and a choice of pimento cheese sandwiches or pimento cheese salad, with the pimento cheese, like everything else, being their own making.

Beautiful Rainbow continues to operate its catering business. The cafe will be opening for lunch hours during the week, and a few days a week will reopen as a coffee shop that serves pastries in the afternoon.

