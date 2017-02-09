UPDATE: 2 dead in triple shooting at Birmingham apartment complex identified

Two people have now died in a triple shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victims as Justin Milliner, 27, and Cordan Bonner, 33. Milliner died at the scene and Bonner died at UAB Hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at an apartment registered to a sex offender living too close to Hemphill Elementary school.

An On Your Side investigation revealed a flaw in the Jefferson County sex offender registry allowed three offenders to register too close to the school.

The preliminary investigation shows that a man came into the apartment with a handgun, shot two men and one woman, and left.

Police say it’s not clear whether the victims lived at the apartment. It’s also not clear whether the sex offender, who registered the address as his home, was involved or present at the shooting.

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the offender was served with a letter Monday advising he must move within seven days because he lives too close to the elementary school.

