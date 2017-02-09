Mickey: A very windy day

The cold front that came through our area yesterday has brought us much cooler air and winds out of the north today around 15 mph and gusting up to 30 mph.. Look for highs today near 50 degrees with gradual clearing.

Tonight should be clear with the winds dropping off to 5 to 10 mph and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Look for sunshine to jump back up in here tomorrow with highs warming into the low 60s and winds changing direction out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday should bring increasing clouds and much warmer air out of the south with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

Sunday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered shower chances take us through midweek.

