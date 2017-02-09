Person of interest in multiple house fires released

A person of interest in connection with multiple house fires in Birmingham has been released.

Authorities are not releasing the man's name because formal charges have not been filed.

Several of those fires happened early Thursday morning on Cotton Avenue. Firefighters were also called to fires on Steiner Avenue, McMillon Avenue and Pearson Avenue.

Exclusive video by WBRC shows the man being taken into custody on Cotton Avenue, where two of the fires were set this morning.

According to officials the fire department's arson dog, Alma, detected a scent of an accelerant on the man.

"Alma actually got a couple of hints. And if she smells it on somebody, the matching scent, she's trained to react a certain way. And she reacted that certain way with this particular person of interest," said Captain Bryan Harrell, Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Fire investigators tell WBRC they believe the person of interest is also connected to dozens of fires in Ensley that happened over the past few months.

