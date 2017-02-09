Lower bond denied in Helena child abuse case

Investigators called it one of the most disturbing cases many had seen in their careers. A 14-year-old boy so severely malnourished, police said he was close to death.



Wednesday Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar described the condition of the child during a bond reduction hearing for Richard and Cynthia Kelly. The Kelly’s are accused of keeping the teen, who they adopted, in a basement without food and isolated from others



Richard Kelly’s attorney, Jarred Welborn described contradictions in some of the statements made in Wednesday’s testimony. "At one point in time if I’m not mistaken the child ‘s room was upstairs in the hallway with the rest of the family and he requested to be moved down to the basement. “



Folmar also said the child was left to sleep on a box spring. " The reason there was no mattresses in it because the child had already previously torn up three twin mattresses in one calendar year leading up to this,” continued Welborn.



Regardless of today's testimony, Welborn said he still stands by his client's innocence and argued for a lower bond. The couple is under a million dollar bond a piece

"The bond of a million dollars per person is 30 times the upmost limit of the class b felony bond range. So we were asking the judge issue any kind of bond and reduce it to something within the given the bond range of $5,000 to $30, 000 pertaining to the statue. “



The case will now move to a grand jury. A date hasn’t been set.

"The challenges in this case are going to be of course keeping the mind set of our client’s fresh. Making sure they are receiving the treatment they need as far as being treated fairly while they are incarcerated. And also , the sheer amount of evidence that will have to be weighed through, “explained Welborn.



