University of Alabama warning students and staff about emailing scam

Several University of Alabama students, staff and even alumni got an email Tuesday morning stating they should read a message from the University's president.

But it wasn't from him and the UA’s information security team said there are two red flags that give it away.

“The malicious actors have gotten so much better at tricking individuals,” said Ashley Ewing, chief of information security.

Ewing said although in the email it spelled Dr. Stuart R. Bell's name right, the email address was not from the University of Alabama and there wasn't a contact number listed there.

“It’s like in the 20's when people would try to pick your pocket or when people would try to con you or sell you encyclopedias or bibles. I mean it's the same thing they are trying to con you out of something except they are doing it electronically,” said Ewing.

It also had an email address listing a university account from the west coast.

Ewing said the pdf file attached to the email was most likely a way to gain access to user password information.

“Delete them and send us a copy of them,” said Ewing.

University of Alabama Veronica Pisani said she got a dose of phishing email consequences first hand.

“I clicked on a link to an email that I thought was legit cause it didn't have any spelling errors,” said Pisani.

It even had a UA logo on it but it ended up being a scam, now she's more careful.

“It was just a really big hassle it was embarrassing. I don't want to go through all the trouble of resetting my information again,” said Pisani.

Ewing said they see phishing attacks pretty constantly and try to educate as many folks as they can about the warning signs.

