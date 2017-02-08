Politico: Strange to take Sessions' place in U.S. Senate - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Politico: Strange to take Sessions' place in U.S. Senate

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama's Attorney General is expected to take Jeff Sessions' place in the U.S. Senate, according to Politico.

Politico is reporting Gov. Robert Bentley will select Luther Strange to take over for Sessions in the Senate. Sessions left the Senate Wednesday after his colleagues confirmed him as Attorney General 52-47.

The Governor's office plans to make an announcement Thursday.

Politico also points to Marshall County District Attorney as Strange's replacement in the state's AG office.

