Birmingham Police Chief speaks about 2 teen murders in 1 week

One week -- two teens -- two murders in Birmingham.

Both victims, students at Wenonah High School. Birmingham's Police Chief A.C. Roper says the city needs change and that it starts at home. We have to change hearts and attitudes.

He says investigating these killings is more than a job for him, but it is personal to him.

"I fully recognize what the families go through because my 19-year-old brother was murdered here in Birmingham many years ago and I know how it affected my family and how it still affects us," Chief Roper shared.

Police say 17-year-old Juzahris Quintez was shot while walking home from school one week ago.

And 17-year-old Isaiah Johnson was shot Tuesday when he and some others met a group of people to exchange guns.

Roper says both were senseless crimes that kids should never be a part of but it's something they see a lot.

"They're making poor decisions; they're involved in all types of risky behavior," Roper stressed.

When they look into the cases, he says his investigators find out shocking information about teens living a secret life that their parents and families never knew about.

People have to start asking questions.

"I think the community has to be a part of the change, the change we all want, the community has to be a part of it."

The police department is not just sick of seeing teens killed.

"I am sick of seeing mugshots of these young men we have to do better. It's going to take more than a police department. Because we look at each and every one of these incidences and we ask ourselves, 'what could we have done?' But without family involvement, positive role models, mentorship, all of these other factors coming to bear, it's going to be tough,” Chief Roper explained.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.