Jill: Tracking ongoing storms and colder air on the way

The broken line of storms will continue to move east and exit the WBRC FOX6 viewing area by 11 p.m.

An occasional gusty wind or small hail producer is possible but mainly expect just heavy rainfall and lightning.

FIRST ALERT for cold and windy conditions tomorrow. Brace yourself for gusty winds overnight and temperatures tumbling into the 30s. Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s to start on Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40s during the afternoon hours. Sunshine will at the least be abundant if that helps.

Friday looks chilly to start and in the 20s and milder to finish and in the lower 60s. Don’t forget to check out the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse at 6:43 p.m. Look for the moon moving through part of the Earth’s shadow which will create a subtle shadow on the moon.

Warmer this weekend and back in the 60s and 70s for highs. A few showers are possible on Saturday morning to the west of I-65.

Runners in the Mercedes Marathon can expect temperatures in the lower 60s to start and a chance for showers.

Next week looks fairly tame weather wise until the later portion of the week. Showers will be possible on Monday and Valentine’s Day is looking dry as of now.

