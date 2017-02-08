Homicide investigation underway on Birmingham's 30th Ave. North - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide investigation underway on Birmingham's 30th Ave. North

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on Birmingham's 30th Ave. North.

According to Sgt.Bryan Shelton, the victim is 31-year-old De Ijiroa Brown. He was shot multiple times in an alley near the address.

Police do not have suspects at this time. 

