NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for several central AL counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several central AL counties.

The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch:

Cherokee

Etowah

St. Clair

For continuing weather updates, visit www.wbrc.com

For the latest weather information and forecast, visit www.wbrc.com/weather

For the latest detailed updates from the First Alert Weather team, visit birmingham.raycomweather.com

For information on school closings, when active, you'll find a link at www.wbrc.com

SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS:

To get severe weather alerts to your cell phone via text message, please visit www.wbrc.com/alerts to subscribe. Message and data rates may apply.

To get severe weather alerts on your smartphone, please visit www.wbrc.com/apps to download and install our weather and news apps.

FACEBOOK AND TWITTER:

Follow WBRC FOX6 News and the WBRC First Alert Weather team on Twitter and Facebook for continuous updates on the weather:

News:

twitter.com/WBRCnews

facebook.com/WBRCnews

Weather:

twitter.com/WBRCweather

facebook.com/WBRCweather

Mobile users can also visit WBRC.com on their mobile device for our mobile website with news, weather and traffic updates.

TRAFFIC:

You can visit WBRC.com/traffic for the latest traffic conditions. There is also a traffic section on our mobile website and in the WBRC News app.

RADIO:

You can get severe weather updates, including live severe weather coverage from the WBRC First Alert Weather team, on the following Clear Channel radio stations in west and central Alabama:

Tuscaloosa: 98.1 WTXT, 94.1 ZBQ, Talk Radio 105.9, 96.9 MY FM

Birmingham: 103.7 The Q, 102.5 The Bull, Magic 96.5, News Radio 105.5 WERC and AM 960, 103.1 The Vulcan, Hallelujah 105.1, ALT 94.9, B 106.5, 104.1 The Beat

Gadsden: WAAX 570 AM, Z 93.1 WGMZ

WEATHER PICTURES:

Upload your weather photos and videos at share.wbrc.com or email them to pix@wbrc.com.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.