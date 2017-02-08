No shortage of qualified officers in Hoover

Despite recent struggles by some police departments to recruit quality candidates, Hoover police say they are seeing no shortage in job applicants.

Just this week, they swore in two new officers.

"They see us as a good respectful, fair, honest police department that treats people well. We treat people with respect while still being a firm police department and being tough on crime," said Hoover Captain Gregg Rector.

That's why Rector feels the community backs the department the way it does. That reputation is, at least, part of the reason why people want to work for Hoover.

"And I think we've been able to avoid a lot of the negativity that's been associated with law enforcement over the last two years," said Rector. "We've always been a community oriented police department. Even before the phrase came along, that was called community policing."

Right now, Hoover has only two vacancies and candidates are interviewing for them this week.

It also doesn't hurt that Hoover offers competitive pay and excellent benefits. Rector says that fact is thanks to the city's administration and again the community wanting there to be an investment in public safety.

"Our community still supports and appreciates us, and I think that's because of the work that we do," he said.

