Gov. Bentley plans to remove sales tax from groceries

Once again, a debate will start over removing a food tax on certain grocery items.

"This year, I will launch a task force to remove the sales tax on groceries,” Governor Robert Bentley said.

Bentley announced plans during his State of State address to form a task force which will come with recommendations for removing sales tax on some food items by next fall.

"Every family in Alabama should be able to find a good education and feed their families without being overly taxed," Bentley said.

Community activist Pastor Herman Henderson says he supports the governor's idea.

"If we can eliminate the grocery tax, that is going to help a lot in urban community. That is going to free up a lot of money to spend on the light bill, the water bill and gas bill," Henderson said.

Past efforts to remove the food tax have been unsuccessful. Some lawmakers and those in the education community oppose taking tax dollars away from the classroom.

Lawmakers could never agree on how to replace those funds.

"We are prepared to go the legislature, march and protest with the governor.” Henderson said.

The food tax has failed in the past. The governor is hoping the task force will come with recommendations to make a difference this time.

