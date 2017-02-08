Triple shooting at apartment registered to sex offender

An apartment registered to a sex offender living too close to Hemphill Elementary school was the location of a triple shooting Wednesday morning.

An On Your Side investigation revealed a flaw in the Jefferson County sex offender registry allowed three offenders to register too close to the school.

Birmingham police responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The preliminary investigation shows that a man entered the apartment with a handgun, shot two men and one woman, and left.

One man was pronounced dead at the apartment, and the two other victims were taken to UAB hospital.

Police say it’s not clear whether the victims lived at the apartment. It’s also not clear whether the sex offender, who registered the address as his home, was involved or present at the morning shooting.

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the offender was served with a letter Monday advising he must move within seven days because he lives too close to the elementary school.

