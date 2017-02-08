Former AL Gov. Don Siegelman arrives in Birmingham after being released from prison

Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman has returned to his home in Vestavia Hills after spending the last four and a half years in federal prison.

Siegelman, 70, left Oakdale Federal Prison in Louisiana Wednesday morning on pre-release. His actual sentence on a bribery conviction runs through August 8th. He will be under the supervision of federal probation officers in Birmingham.

“He’ll be given new guidelines about what his new life is going to be like,” family spokesman Chip Hill said. “What he’ll be allowed to do with media access, access to friends, family. All the restrictions he’ll have to get used to.”

Family, friends and long-time political supporters gathered at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to greet him as he arrived.

“When you go on a journey with someone, you want to complete it. This is the completion of that journey. I saw when they shackled and took him away and now when he comes home,” Maze Marshall said.

People held signs that read “We Love You Don” and “Welcome Home.” Others shouted “you’re my governor” as he walked through the crowd at the airport.

Siegelman, who was convicted on federal bribery charges in 2006, served nine months before a court approved his release on bond pending his appeal. He was re-sentenced to six years and returned to prison in September 2012.

He will be under electronic monitoring while serving the remainder of his sentence at home.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.