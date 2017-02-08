Trussville couple credits rescue dog for saving them from burning

"It was one of the most scariest things I've ever been through,“ said Joey Sprague.

He was reliving, what could be described as a nightmare. His Trussville home was on fire.

“I'll never forget it I'll tell you that. The image of you waking up in your bedroom full of smoke is just something I will never forget," he said.

A scary experience, but one Sprague is grateful he can live to tell about it. Him and his wife, Ashley Sprague credits it to their beloved dog Belle.

"I was asleep and Belle jumped up on the bed. She was kind of pawing me in the face and that is something she never ever, ever does she never gets up in the middle of the night."

It turns out the room was filling with smoke.

“My first thought was why my contact lenses are so hazy. It just took me a second to realize that is not my contact lenses. That’s smoke,” said Sprague.

Ashley said she then woke up her husband and got her two dogs out the house.

"Not too many minutes after that, it just went up in flames. The whole roof collapsed so it was five minutes between when Belle was waking us up from sleep and the room just being totally full of smoke. I think had she not woken us up we probably would have died from smoke inhalation and not made it out," she said.

Man’s best friend turned out to be this couple's saving grace.

“She wasn't going to let up she was pretty relentless she was definitely there to save us and to make sure we were okay, said Ashley Sprague.

“We've always had dogs and I think we will always have them,” continued Joey Sprauge.

The couple lost everything in the fire, but says the Trussville community really stepped up to help them. Family friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple get back on their feet.

