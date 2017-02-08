Gadsden police arrest man in 2014 murder case

This is the porch where Gary Stokes' body was found three years ago. Source: WBRC video

Gadsden police made an arrest in a cold case murder on Tuesday.

Police arrested William Michael Rowe in the 2014 murder of Gary Stokes. Stokes was stabbed to death on his home’s porch on Hartford Street.

Investigators say they got new info last week and detectives worked over the weekend before picking up suspect Tuesday.

Police say this information led him in a new direction. Rowe was not originally on their radar.

“A cold case is not a closed case. It’s very important for people to come forward with this information,” Detective Captain Paul Cody.

“This is a great day for us. We’re now a lot closer to having closure in the death of my brother,” added Renay Stokes, the victim’s sister.

