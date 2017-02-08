FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Another round of thunderstorms possible tonight

Sunshine will be in limited supply this afternoon with warm temperatures thanks to a strong southerly wind. Expect some wind gusts up to 25mph. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to mid-70s.

Big changes are on the way for tonight. We have a FIRST ALERT for the chance for possible strong thunderstorms after 7 p.m.

These storms will develop ahead of a strong cold front. The primary threat will be gusty winds and hail. It might be a good idea to park the car indoors tonight if you can because of the hail threat.

The rain chances will be around 40 percent with the best chances for stronger thunderstorms east of I-65. If you're in Gadsden, Centre, Anniston, Pell City, Talladega and surrounding communities, make sure you're weather aware.

Storms should move out of the area after midnight. There will be a big chill in the air overnight as a cold front tracks across the area. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Expect a nip in the air during the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 40s. While we could see a few clouds early Thursday, expect sunshine throughout most of the day thanks to dry air and high pressure taking hold.

You might want to break out the big coat Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s areawide.

Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be clear during the evening with overnight lows in the 40s.

The weekend should be significantly warmer with highs around 70 on Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with increasing clouds during the evening. Overnight low will fall to 60 degrees.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and Spring-like with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Rain chances will remain low. If you're going to the Mercedes Marathon - expect temperatures in the lower 60s at the beginning of the run with temperatures at noon reaching 68 degrees in Birmingham.

Rain chances will increase a bit on Monday with more clouds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

We could see a few thunderstorms again in the forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. Expect rain chances early next week around 30 percent.

