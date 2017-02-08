Mercedes Marathon preparing for warmer temperatures on Sunday

The Mercedes Marathon staff is preparing for warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Valerie Cuddy, race director of the Mercedes Marathon and Half-Marathon, started preparing for warmer weather two weeks ago.

“We’ve gone from packing hand warmers in the race packets to now making sure we have ice baths at the finish line,” Cuddy said.

To help with the warmer temps, the finish line and medical tents will also have fans, cooling vests, and cooling towels.

“We will also have sunscreen, vaseline, and extra coolers full of water, and Powerade at every water stop,” Cuddy added.

More race tips for Sunday:

Drink plenty of water/ Hydrate Dress for warmer weather (tanks, shorts, etc.)

