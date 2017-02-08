Mercedes Marathon preparing for warmer temperatures on Sunday

The Mercedes Marathon staff is preparing for warmer temperatures on Sunday.
Valerie Cuddy, race director of the Mercedes Marathon and Half-Marathon, started preparing for warmer weather two weeks ago.
“We’ve gone from packing hand warmers in the race packets to now making sure we have ice baths at the finish line,” Cuddy said.
To help with the warmer temps, the finish line and medical tents will also have fans, cooling vests, and cooling towels.
“We will also have sunscreen, vaseline, and extra coolers full of water, and Powerade at every water stop,” Cuddy added.
Warmer temps expected for Sunday's .@Run_Mercedes Marathon. Here's how the staff is preparing! .@WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/oCeQ7z0RIp— ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) February 8, 2017
More race tips for Sunday:
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.