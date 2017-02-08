Eric, born September 1998, has a great personality. He is very outgoing and talkative, always smiling and playful. He asks a lot of questions about the things that interest him. He enjoys attending Church where he is in the choir. He is a typical teenager who likes using social media and playing video games.Eric really enjoys music.

He also enjoys school where he makes A’s and B’s and has lots of friends. Eric likes to draw and play football and basketball in the neighborhood. Alabama is his favorite football team. He loves dogs.

Eric wants a family to know that he is kind and nice to be around.

