FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Wes says we could see a strong to severe storm this evening; much colder tomorrow

We are tracking a cold front that will bring another round of showers and a few thunderstorms later today. A strong to severe storm will be possible, with the primary threats being damaging straight-line winds and hail. The rain and storms are expected to develop over far western areas around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rain and storms will then track southeast, impacting Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, and Blount counties around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The rain and storms will exit far southeast areas around 10 p.m. The severe weather threat remains marginal; however, stay weather alert for any possible changes. We’ll need to keep an eye on the environmental conditions for later today. The visibility levels are improving but there is a thick blanket of clouds overhead. This cloud cover will play a role in helping to limit instability, although satellite data shows some cloud breaks to the southwest. Regardless of the rain and storms, expect gusty winds to develop (20-30 mph) as the cold front pushes through the area tonight. This will set the stage for a much colder and breezy day tomorrow, with highs only in the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week looks dry, although we will have some big temperature changes. Lows will be in the freezing range tomorrow night and then plan on a big warm-up, with highs back in the low 70s on Saturday. Moisture levels will be increasing and this will bring more clouds on Saturday. We could start off rather overcast on Sunday, with a few early morning sprinkles. This won’t amount to much and I’m still expecting nice weather for the Mercedes Marathon. The chance for showers will increase on Monday and I do expect another cloudy and rainy setup through the middle of next week. I do want to give you a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of thunderstorms for next Wednesday. We will have more First Alert Updates beginning at Noon on WBRC and you can also watch our LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

