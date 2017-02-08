Greek Style Chicken

Ingredients:
4 chicken breast or 8 chicken tenders
2 cups
Greek dressing
Directions:
Marinate chicken in Greek dressing 20-30 mins. Place in non stick skillet over medium heat browning on each side (about 5 to 10 mins on each side depends on the thickness of the chicken)
