Greek Style Chicken

Ingredients:

4 chicken breast or 8 chicken tenders
2 cups 
Greek dressing

Directions:
Marinate chicken in Greek dressing 20-30 mins. Place in non stick skillet over medium heat browning on each side (about 5 to 10 mins on each side depends on the thickness of the chicken)

