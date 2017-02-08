Whittling down hundreds who want to join Birmingham Police could be tough

Over 600 people say they want to be a part of the Birmingham Police Department, but getting down to the 79 recruits the department would like to see could prove challenging.

You'd think it'd be easy with the numbers that have expressed an interest. But not when you start to look at not just what the department requires, but also desires.

Recruits must pass a background check, a polygraph exam, a physical agility test, a medical screening, and an employment history check. Also, there is a check of your driving record for the last three years, no drug use in the last 12 months and some types of drug use is not allowed at all.

Still, officers say they're encouraged by the number of those who've shown interest considering what law enforcement has faced the last few years. "To see 640 names, expressing they want to become police officers still lets you know that there are still people who support law enforcement,” says department spokesman Sean Edwards.



“There are still people who want to join the team. There are still people who are courageous in this nation and say, 'Hey...I want to put on the uniform.

I want to protect my community. I want to make a difference. And so, that means a lot. That means a lot."



If after some of the requirements, you're still interested in joining the department, you can find out more by going to the Jefferson County Personnel

Board's website at jobsquest.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

