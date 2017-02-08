Mickey: A foggy start to the morning and a minimal chance of strong storms this evening

We are starting out our Wednesday with foggy conditions. Look for the fog to begin lifting and breaking up around sunrise through 9 a.m. Look for mostly cloudy skies through much of the day with highs in the low 70s and winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

There is a cold front pushing through our area this evening into the overnight hours. We could see a line of showers and thunderstorms develop into the 6 p.m. hour into northwest Alabama, central Alabama around 8 p.m and east/northeast Alabama around 9 p.m. The showers and storms should be gone by 11 p.m.

There is a minimal threat of strong to severe storms with the frontal passage.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid 50s. Expect clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows near freezing. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Weekend forecast: Saturday should see increasing clouds, but remain dry and much warmer. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered light rainfall into Monday.

