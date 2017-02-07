Tuscaloosa Co. officials install cameras to catch offenders at illegal dump sites

Tuscaloosa County officials cracking down on illegal dumping have turned to cameras to help them catch the culprits.

As Tuscaloosa County grows so does its illegal dumping problem.

The county waste department said they have law enforcement officers and concerned citizens keeping an eye out but they can't be there all the time and that's where the cameras come into play.

“Usually it's construction debris piles of it in various parts of Tuscaloosa County,” said Tuscaloosa County Solid Waste Director Jim Patrie.

The cameras are costing the solid waste department $100 each and Patrie said four were recently put in spots where illegal dumping is the worst.

“Having some cameras out there in selected places is just another way we can cover more ground and we check them periodically,” said Patrie.

This isn't the first time the department is using cameras to capture violators. Patrie said 15 years ago they used a camera program that worked out well, so they decided to revamp it and bring it back.

“We want to keep everything clean, we don't need a lot of littering and things dumped around and all. It should go to the proper places at the proper time,” said resident Gladys Jackson

Places like landfills in town you can take your unwanted junk there. Although you'll have to pay a fee, it's a small price compared to the $250 to $500 fine you'd have to pay if your caught unlawfully dumping.

“To the people out there that want to dump better watch out because we are watching you,” said Patrie.

The Tuscaloosa County Solid Waste Department is also teaming up with local county schools to initiate recycling programs for students.

