Deputies: Man shot in the leg after attacking another man with a wrench

Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting near Adger.

Deputies were called to the 4900 block of Kings Lane around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Another man at the residence had a wound to the head.

Deputies eventually learned that the two men were arguing when one of the men hit the second man on the head with a wrench. The second man reportedly then shot the first man in the leg before heading inside the home.

Both men were transported to separate hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and at this time, formal charges have not been announced.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.