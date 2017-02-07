FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Expect patchy fog overnight

Fog is developing tonight with visibility falling after midnight. Expect overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will mainly be dry with a small possibility of a strong thunderstorm developing. The best chance for rain will come during the evening hours. Highs will reach the mid 70s. That's about 20-degree above average for this time of year. A cool front will move through by Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid 50s. Expect clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows near freezing. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Weekend forecast: Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Increasing clouds are expected Saturday night with lows around 58. There is a 30-percent chance of showers for Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.