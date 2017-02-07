Birmingham police investigate wreck involving MAX bus, truck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigate wreck involving MAX bus, truck

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after a MAX bus collided with a truck near McWane Science Center in the 200 block of 19th Street North.

Police say there were no passengers on the bus. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

