Learn more: End Heroin Walk

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Addiction Prevention Coalition will host a walk to support efforts to help drug addicts and families affected by addiction.

The walk will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Railroad Park in Birmingham.

